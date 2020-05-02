Joshua Jackson is remaining “37 Strong”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four years ago, KRQE Sports did a story on local race car driver Joshua Jackson and how he went from almost not being able to walk or talk, to now racing once again.

Jackson was involved in a serious accident during a race in 2015, but he has never quit pursuing his dream, as he is now back to racing and winning on the track as well. “Yeah, 30 races since the wreck happened yeah, I’ve won over 30 races. It’s been pretty good, like last season we won 10 out of 13. So we have been pretty good,’ said Joshua Jackson.

Jackson has proven to be a figure of perseverance for the racing community, and his story is now being told on the big screen, as a film crew filmed Josh and told his story in a documentary. “They said, ‘hey, you want to start with a camera following you and all of this stuff,’ and I said yeah. And I guess they were also sponsored by YETI. So, they ended up buying it from the camera crew to YETI, and that’s just where it’s at right now,” said Jackson.

YETI has picked up Josh’s documentary called “A Prayer for Joshua Jackson.” The film has not been released but YETI is doing a film tour with the film. This was a big deal to Josh, but the 22-year-old race car driver also just found out last week that the documentary has been picked up by the Mountain Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado.

“I just can’t believe that like my whole life story has come this far. I am so proud of what happened you know, with the support of the people. I mean, that’s the whole idea of it and I can’t wait to see how far it’s going to be,” said Jackson.

The film festival will now be held virtually, due to the pandemic, but will be held over Memorial Day Weekend. Josh is definitely doing great, but his story isn’t over yet, as he is now eyeing his dream. “Well, my dream is to make it to NASCAR, you know most people really want to do that. I kind of have a lot to do to even try and attempt, but I went to Phoenix with NASCAR and a bunch of people said they wanted to help me. They want to get me up there or into a car and maybe we can try that,” said Jackson.