ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Josh “Pitbull” Torres is starting off 2023 with a bang, as he is scheduled to fight on two promotions in the same month. Torres will first fight on the February 4 “Rumble at Revel” fight card and then 20 days later, he will fight on a Tapia Promotions fight card at the Rio Rancho Events Center on February 24. It’s a quick turnaround, but Torres is up for the challenge.

“It’s something that I did early in my career when I was fighting four-rounders, but now in the later stage of my career it’s going to be a little more challenging but we are ready, physically and mentally,” said Torres.

He is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and he says that even though he is getting older, he is feeling better than ever. “I feel like my career is just getting started. I have a lot of fight left in me and a lot of dog left in me and I am ready to just go out and show it,” said Torres.

Preparing for multiple bouts could pose a challenge, but Torres is determined to start off his new year with two victories. “I really can’t look too far ahead, I have to focus on Todd Manuel, who I am fighting on February 4. So, we are training hard for him, getting ready for him, and once we take him out, then we will start focusing on our next opponent,” said Torres.

Torres looks to stay really active this year and believes that his training regiment and focus are leading him to be successful. “I have leveled up a little bit, I feel like I am at ease. I am at peace with where I am at with my profession and with everybody else that is underneath me that is coming up. It’s just exciting to almost hold that weight on my shoulders. It’s a little bit of pressure, but it motivates me,” said Torres.