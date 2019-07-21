Josh ‘Pitbull’ Torres wins WBC Latino Welterweight Title Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Josh ‘Pitbull’ Torres had a battle in the main event of Saturday night’s Night of Champions boxing card. He took on Alfonso Olvera and it would be a back and forth brawl.

This fight would be tight, but at the end Torres would get his hand raised, winning by a split decision. His record improves to 21-6-2 and he is now the WBC Latino Welterweight belt holder.

In the Co-Main Event, Matthew ‘Diamond Boy’ Griego would take on a crafty fighter from Mexico named Leonardo Torres. Prior to this fight, Griego hadn’t seen action in over 10 months, and the ring rust would show.

Griego had a tough time figuring out his opponent, but he still looked good at moments. He landed some great combos and moved great laterally in moments, it just wasn’t the show fans are used to seeing from Griego as this fight went the distance.

The Diamond Boy would get his hand raised though, winning by a split decision. Griego remains undefeated and now holds a 10-0 record.