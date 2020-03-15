Josh Foley is glad to be apart of Lobo Football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former stand out running back at Rio Rancho High School, Josh Foley has returned to the metro, as the former New Mexico State Aggie made the switch to UNM this offseason.

“Coach Gonzales, first of all, when he first got the job we were in contact and of course my high school coach, Coach Howes came here and they just made me feel real comfortable like I was back at home and it just felt like the right fit for me,” said Josh Foley.

Foley comes in as a redshirt sophomore.