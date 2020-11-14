Josh Baros heads to University of Tulsa to play Soccer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos are in search of their first win of the season and will have a tough test on Saturday as they play 3-0 Nevada at Sam Boyd Stadium, which is just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The University of New Mexico has looked good on offense so far this season as they rank 2nd in the conference in total offense, but their defense ranks last in the league as they have given up 77 points in just 2 games. "The thing that we really need to change around here, that they are starting to understand, but there is way too much, I thought this or well I thought he was going to do this. If you thought they were going to do something, well shame on you, do your job. There are 11 guys out there that have one job and if all 11 of them do their job, the stuff works. If one guy screws up then all of a sudden two more guys have to correct for them," said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales.