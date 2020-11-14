Josh Baros heads to University of Tulsa to play Soccer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valley Viking and stand-out soccer player Josh Baros signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Tulsa this week. His family held a signing day celebration on Friday and Baros is excited about his future.
“I am thankful for the opportunity that they are giving me and I am just, I am not done. I want to try and go to the next level, but also at the same time, I love the coach and just the players out there. They just treated me with respect and took me in as one of their own, so it just felt like home to me,” said Baros.