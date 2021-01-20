Josh Baros becomes NM United’s First Academy Signee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and the Somos Unidos Foundation announced on Tuesday, that they have signed the first Academy player in their history. Valley High School’s Josh Baros will play for the New Mexico United Academy in the 2021 season.

“Josh is one of our longest-serving players, starting his soccer career in Rio Rapids Youth Academy,” said Chris Hurst, one of Baros’s coaches at Rio Rapids. “Josh’s determination, dedication, and desire to compete mean that he will be a great addition to New Mexico United’s Academy.”

Baros will have a full scholarship into the program. These scholarships include registration, travel, equipment, and coaching costs. Additional information on the New Mexico United Academy can be found online.