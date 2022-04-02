ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes have returned from spring training and are ready to begin the season on Tuesday. It will be the first year as the team’s hitting coach for Albuquerque native Jordan Pacheco.

“[Jordan] is getting his feet wet you know, he’s starting to understand what’s goes on in this coaching thing, but he’s fantastic,” said manager Warren Schaffer. “He is one of my good friends and I am looking forward to working with him all year.”

“I am excited to be able to come to this ballpark,” Pacheco said. “I got a lot of memories in this ballpark and yeah I am just excited to get started on another chapter in my life and I am ready to go.”

The ‘Topes will begin the 2022 season on the road in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The first homestand of the year will begin on April 12.