Jordan Pacheco enjoying his time with Tacoma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former major league veteran Jordan Pacheco started the season playing baseball in the Mexican League. Things were going so well, that the former UNM Lobo and La Cueva star decided to move his family south.

Just when he did, Pacheco got an opportunity in the Seattle Mariners organization with the Tacoma Rainiers. Pacheco said his family unpacked just to pack up again and head to Tacoma.

He credits his wife for basically moving the family on her own because of the fast turn around. Pacheco also has two kids.

When Pacheco checked the schedule of his new team, he noticed they were headed to his hometown of Albuquerque in only a few days. That made him believe the move was fate. He couldn’t wait to call his family and tell them the news.

“Well, I called my dad and I was like, ‘Hey, Dad. Do you want to come to the Isotopes game?” Pacheco said. “He was like, ‘Who is coming in?’ I got a couple of buddies that still play. I was like, ‘I’m coming in.’ He was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m coming in. I am going to be in uniform. ‘Coaching?’ I was like, “No, Dad. I am still playing.’”

Pacheco has come full circle in his career, facing the organization that gave him his big league start. Pacheco, who still plays a variety of positions including catcher, made his major league debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2011. He has played for Cincinnati and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

At the age of 33, Pacheco hasn’t ruled out trying to make it back to the big show again. “Definitely it’s in the back of my head,” said Pacheco. “I think the older I’ve gotten, I realized I’m just happy to be here, happy to be where I’m at. I just learned so much about the game, being able to appreciate it more.”