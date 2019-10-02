Jordan Hosey ready to see what new start brings at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when Jordan Hosey thought she had possibly played her last college basketball game. The former McDonald’s All American forward left the University of Texas with no immediate plans of playing again. That’s before she met Lobo women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury.

“Coach Mike reached out to me when I first left Texas and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it.’ Then I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to play basketball.’ I sat out a year,” said Hosey. “I got a taste of the real world and I was like, ‘This is not the life I want to live.’ I mean, I still got time to play basketball. I reached out to Coach Mike and he helped me get here.”

The 6-foot one forward has a new appreciation for the game and is thankful for a fresh start. Bradbury is also thankful he has Hosey for one year.

“She can drive it,” said Bradbury. “She can make threes. She can play inside. You know, she’s got all the skills. She can play at every level. Just her versatility really helps us.”

Hosey is glad to be a Lobo after it didn’t work out at Texas.

“It was different, difficult of course because I wasn’t playing,” said Hosey. “I wasn’t happy so that was different, but being here has changed a lot. I’m a lot happier. I love it here.”

When asked how she likes to play Hosey said, “I attack the game. I take advantage every day,” said Hosey. “Every day is another day for me to get better at my game and crafting my game. Coach Mike gave me an opportunity to chase my dream.”

The Lobos start the season with an exhibition game on October 27.