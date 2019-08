ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Jordan Espinosa didn’t get out of the first round of his second bout as a UFC flyweight fighter.

Matt Schnell worked his legs around Espinosa’s neck and was able to squeeze him into submission with Espinosa tapping out only one minute and 23 seconds into the first round. Espinosa was ahead on significant strikes and had one takedown to none for Schnell at the time of the submission.

With the loss, Espinosa drops to 14-6 while Schnell improves to 14-4.