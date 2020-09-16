Jordan Espinosa ready for UFC bout on Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jordan Espinosa is set to be back in UFC action on Sunday night. He will take on David Dvořák in a flyweight bout on the prelim of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event. Espinosa holds a 15-7 professional record and he is hoping to get his second consecutive win in the UFC this weekend.

“This is the first fight of my deal with the UFC, so I really want to start it off with a win, and also just to kind of keep the momentum rolling from my last fight. I haven’t had a winning streak in the UFC yet,” said Espinosa.

Espinosa currently holds a 2-2 record in the UFC, and this fight might be one of his toughest, as Dvořák holds an 18-3 record with 14 consecutive victories coming into this bout. “Yeah, no he is tough and he is really well rounded. He has had a bunch of big fights over there in Europe but I am supremely confident in my skills and I am supremely confident in my coaches and the game plan that we have put together. I think that is going to show on Saturday night,” said Espinosa.

He also comes in with some more confidence in this bout, as he switched things up during this fight camp and spent a lot of time training at Donald Cerrone’s BMF Ranch. “I am around people, so Carlos Condit, John Dodson, and those guys have been up there. I am around people that have been doing this for a while. You know, I have conversations with Cowboy about his mindset and just some of the things he has had to deal with in his career. A lot of those things I haven’t faced yet and it kind of helps to be a little bit more prepared than I would have been otherwise,” said Espinosa.

The preliminary card for that UFC Fight Night Event is slated to start at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.