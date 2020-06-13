Jordan Espinosa confident heading into UFC Fight Night bout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UFC will be back on Saturday night and local MMA fighter Jordan Espinosa is ready to snap a two-fight losing streak. Espinosa and his opponent, Mark De La Rosa, both made weight Friday ahead of their bantamweight bout on this UFC Fight Night card. Espinosa knows he has to win at this point in his career, but he feels confident coming in, as he has a history with his opponent.

“Well, since I already built a whole training camp around him a year and a half ago, I know a lot about him. My strengths match up well against his style, I will be a lot faster than him, my wrestling will be better. I think he is going to try and take me down because he is a jiu-jitsu guy and I think he is going to have a hard time taking me down. As long as I stay on my game and beat him up on the feet and stuff takedowns, I think it will be an easy night for me,” said Espinosa.