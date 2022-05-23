ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – San Diego State running back and kick returner Jordan Byrd has returned to his hometown of Albuquerque to visit family and also hold a one-day camp for kids who love the game of football.

“I just wanted to give back to the community,” said Byrd. “I’ve been hearing a lot of kids. You know, a lot of kids DMing me, saying that their brothers and stuff are giving up on sports and they don’t know what to do, you know. A lot of people look over New Mexico and sports. I just wanted to give back and show we have athletes out here too, you know.”

Byrd is one of those athletes that he speaks of. As a teenager, Byrd was a national champion in the 100 and 200 meters. He let his track career go in favor of football and so far it has served him well. As a quarterback for the Manzano Monarchs in 2017 Byrd led the team to its first-ever state championship behind a 13-0 record.

His elusive speed was a contributing factor in the team’s success. Byrd has established himself as a speedster with the San Diego State football program as well. He led the Aztecs in all-purpose yards in 2021 with 831. He had over 400 yards on kick returns and took one to the House in a 100-yard burst. Byrd hopes he is even more productive in his senior year.

“Just looking forward to getting the ball a lot more, you know, playing on offense, showing what I can do there,” said Byrd. “You know, I had to prove a point on special teams that I can do something with the football. I feel like this year I got an opportunity to show that I can make it to the league.”

Byrd is hoping to show some of his skills at camp this Sunday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Byrd is partnering with the Duke City Gladiators to hold the camp for grades K-12. Camp starts at noon Sunday and runs to 3 pm.