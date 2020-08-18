Jon Jones vacates his UFC Light Heavyweight Title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque trained Jon Jones took to Twitter on Monday and announced that he is vacating his UFC title. Jones and the UFC have been in disputes for months over Jon’s salary and the terms of him moving up to heavyweight. Jones said back in June that he was seriously thinking about getting out of the promotion and on Monday Jones made the news official with this tweet:
Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans.— BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020