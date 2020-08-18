Jon Jones vacates his UFC Light Heavyweight Title

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 08: Jon Jones in his fight against Dominick Reyes in their UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout during UFC 247 at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque trained Jon Jones took to Twitter on Monday and announced that he is vacating his UFC title. Jones and the UFC have been in disputes for months over Jon’s salary and the terms of him moving up to heavyweight. Jones said back in June that he was seriously thinking about getting out of the promotion and on Monday Jones made the news official with this tweet:

