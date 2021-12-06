Jon Jones talks about righting wrongs the future and giveaways in Van Tate’s Sports Office

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones knows that his life outside of the octagon has been controversial at times. He talks about that, his departure from Jackson and Wink Academy, his future in the octagon and helping New Mexico families in Van Tate’s Sports office.

Story continues below

Jones said he has had a lot of growth as a person over the last few months. With the holidays approaching, Jones is in a giving mood and hoping to help 100 families in New Mexico with a 500 dollar Walmart gift card. “I’ve had a real controversial journey, you know, a lot of good, and there’s been some bad in there,” said Jones. “I just want to try to right some wrongs for sure.”

Jones is helping families with the help of the C.A.R.E. Project. “Just reach out to us, tell us what your need is and how that $500 would really bless your family this Christmas,” said C.A.R.E Project spokesman Eric Garcia. Families interested can get more information on the C.A.R.E Project Instagram account or by sending an email to careprojectabq@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES