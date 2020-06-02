Jon Jones says he’s done fighting for now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones said he is serious about retiring. Over the weekend Jones said on social media that he was ready to vacate his title. “I’m done fighting,” said Jones. “I want to use my energy to put it into my friends and family. I’m just trying to be the best person I can be for a while.” When pressed on whether he was sure, Jones said he was.

Jones, with the George Floyd protest still on his mind, said, “I feel like my fighting takes a backseat to all of this. I feel like everything will be okay. I feel like I will be around for a long time when it comes to being a martial artist. Right now, I feel like my purpose is community work and encourage our men to be the best that we can be.”

