Jon Jones, Holly Holm get chance to stare down opponents July 4th

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (KRQE) – The build-up to UFC 239 continues. On Thursday, fighters Holly Holm, Jon Jones and Diego Sanchez shared thoughts about the Fourth of July holiday while also getting the chance to stare down their opponents.

“I get to live my dream. I get to fight and that’s what I get to do here. I get to do what I get to do because I am part of a great country,” said Holm.

Fighter Jon Jones is also proud to be an American. “The luxuries that we have, you know just having clean water to drink and air-conditioned cars, just the little things that we take for granted,” said Jones.

Even though Fourth of July festivities are taking place across the nation, fighters gearing up for Saturday’s fight. “I know of a lot of these guys have their first world championship opportunity, emotionally they are going through so much. I’ve learned you should save it, save your energy. You are going to need it,” said Jones.

Weigh-ins are Friday with the fight card Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.