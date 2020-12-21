Jon Jones enjoying the process of making himself a heavyweight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When talking about his move to the heavyweight division, Jon Jones sounds rejuvenated. The former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion is enjoying the process especially bulking up.

“I get to eat as much as much food as I want,” said Jones. I get to lift weights twice a day most days out of the week. It’s been a great process.”

Jones has the most title defenses, most wins, longest win streak, and most submission victories in the light heavyweight division at six. He has 28 victories, one loss, and a no contest. Why the move to heavyweight?

“I just wanted to challenge myself and go into the unknown,” said Jones. “These heavyweights, they hit harder, they’re stronger. They present completely different challenges and that’s what I’m here for. I’m here for it to be hard.”

Jones sounds very confident about his chances to be successful in the division. He has made some observations and believes he has some advantages. “I just see slow guys,” said Jones. “I see guys that hit hard, that are just very slow. I’m hoping my endurance will be the main difference. Dana White offered me the first title shot upon my return to the UFC. That’s what I plan on doing is going big or going home.”

Latest Local Sports: