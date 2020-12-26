Jon Jones and CARE Project give back to local shoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was in the giving mood this holiday season as he, along with his CARE Project, gave out $25,000 to shoppers at a local Walmart in Albuquerque.

“It was so worth it, it was just so rewarding to see the eyes of some of these parents, some of the kids, man. I felt like we gave a lot of families, just a break,” said Jon Jones.

Fifty shoppers were given a $500 gift card to use during the holiday shopping season. Jones has recently got more into giving back to the community, and even while he has a troubled past, he is working on bettering himself and those around him for the future.

“I am learning a lot about being a champion and what I have come to realize is that winning world championships, it really only helps myself and my family, but giving back to the community, uplifting the people around you and just sharing everything you have, that truly is what being a champion is about. It just feels like a lot more you know, and I am just grateful. I am so grateful,” said Jones.

You can find out more on the CARE Project online.