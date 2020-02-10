Jon ‘Bones’ Jones defends UFC Light Heavyweight Title once again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque trained UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones defended his title for a record-breaking 14th time on Saturday night with a unanimous decision victory over Dominic Reyes.

This fight was no walk in the park for the Champion though, as Reyes gave Jones a battle. Reyes won the early round and even left some people thinking that he should have won the fight, but Jon Jones believes he did enough to defend his title again.

“I wasn’t always confident that I was winning the fight. I was confident that I wasn’t going to be giving up or slowing down. Greg Jackson said to me, Jon you may need to win this 5th round to win, and that heart of a champion said no problem coach, and I think I displayed the difference between a champion and extraordinary contender”, said Jon Jones.

With this win, Jones has defended his title 14 times and he becomes the all-time leader in UFC history for title defenses. “There has been so many tremendous athletes to compete in the UFC and to do something that none of them have done, it means a lot. I think years from now what I did tonight will be more appreciated, I really don’t see anyone beating this record for a very long time”, said Jones.