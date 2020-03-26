Jon ‘Bones’ Jones arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Professional fighter Jon “Bones” Jones has been arrested for DWI on Thursday, March 26.
A criminal complaint states that officers responded to gunshots along Central around 1 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Jones intoxicated inside of his car.
Jones later admitted to driving earlier and tested above twice the legal limit. Authorities found a handgun and an open bottle of alcohol inside of his vehicle.
Jones is charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. This is his second DWI.
Related Coverage:
- Jon ‘Bones’ Jones defends UFC Light Heavyweight Title once again
- Jon ‘Bones’ Jones accepts plea deal in case stemming from strip club incident
- Video shows woman accusing Jon ‘Bones’ Jones of battery