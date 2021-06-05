Johnny Tapia Jr. is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Johnny Tapia Jr. will make his amateur boxing debut on July 31 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero. The son of the late five-time world boxing champion Johnny Tapia is hoping to make a name for himself but knows he will be fighting in the shadow of his father.

“I am not my dad and although you may be expecting to see my dad in that ring, I’m a completely different person, but I’m still a Tapia. So, I guess we’ll see,” said Tapia Jr. He fights in the lightweight division and the lefty describes himself as a counter boxer.

“I want to do 10 amateur fights and then I’ll go pro,” said Tapia Jr. “I try to base my style on Pernell Whitaker. Pernell Whitaker was about my height, was about my weight and he was a very great counter puncher and he was also a lefty. So, I try to base my style a little off of him.”