ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque MMA fighter, John Dodson garnered his first victory in over two years on Saturday night. Dodson beat Francisco Rivera by a unanimous decision in the main event of XMMA 4.

Dodson had a great performance in this fight and improves his record to 22-13. XMMA currently doesn’t have a bantamweight champion and Dodson believes that he could be the right guy to take that title. “Look, I want to take on anyone, anytime, anywhere, and if they want to give me the title I am more than welcome to take it. I will fight anybody, John Sweeney looked amazing in his fight and if me and him could go in and have some fun. I would definitely put a “Hollywood” vs a “Magician” any day of the week,” said John Dodson.