ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Dodson has made history. The New Mexico fighter became the first-ever BKFC flyweight champion Friday night at BKFC 48 in Albuquerque.

Dodson defeated J.R. Ridge by TKO at one minute and 49 seconds into the first round to improve his record in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to 3-0.

“Look, Mom. I did it,” said Dodson after receiving his belt.

The former UFC veteran has been close to a world title as an MMA fighter but, he was never able to get over the top. The night was sort of bittersweet as Dodson’s brother Eric suffered a unanimous decision loss to Roberto Armas.

The night was also highlighted by what some may consider to be an upset. Youtube talent Bryce Hall got a second-round TKO victory over Gee Perez due to stoppage. Hall was making his BKFC debut.