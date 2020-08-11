John Dodson ready prove himself at UFC 252

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Dodson has heard the noise. The fighter affectionately known as ‘the magician’ is ready to make his next opponent go poof. Dodson will meet Merab Dvalishvili in the octagon at UFC 252 in Las Vegas Saturday.

It will be Dodson’s first fight since upsetting young and upcoming Nathaniel Wood by knockout at UFC Rio Rancho back in February. Dodson is determined to make it to the top of the bantamweight division. “I just want to be more of a destructive factor in this division,” said Dodson. “I just want people to see more of what I can do.”

With a 21-11 record Dodson is ranked 12th in the division. Dvalishvili is 11-4 and ranked 17th but many believe he will be the favorite when the two meet at the Apex Saturday. Dodson has heard all of the talks. “They’re hyping this dude up, thinking he is going to beat me in embarrassing fashion,” said Dodson. “But, you can’t beat something that looks so amazing.”

Dvalishvili is known for his wrestling and ability to take fighters down. Dodson has made it clear that he is ready to punish Dvalishvili when he shoots in for a takedown. “I need to make him pay every chance that I get for an opportunity for me to lay a strike,” said Dodson.

Dodson and Dvalishvili are on the main card headlined by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.