ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, it was announced that local fighter John Dodson will fight for the BKFC Flyweight Title against JR Ridge in August. The fight will take place in Albuquerque at Tingley Coliseum, which is only adding to the excitement for Dodson.

“The moment I have been waiting for, for so long, to go ahead and not only become a world champion, but be a world champion at home,” said Dodson. “So, you guys here in the 505, we are going to be doing it live for the BKFC and when I knock this dude out.”

Dodson currently has a 2-0 record in BKFC, but he is simultaneously competing in the Japanese MMA promotion, Rizin. He also has a 2-0 record in Japan and is looking to leave his mark in both the bare-knuckle and MMA worlds.

“I have had the wisdom for fighting, and now, I just have more determination and motivation. I want to cement myself as being one of the greatest flyweights in mixed martial arts, and be able to continue my legacy by racking up as many titles as possible.”