ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UFC fighter and Albuquerque native, John Dodson is looking to give Bare Knuckle Boxing a try in the near future. Dodson hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2020, but he is coming off of a victory at XMMA 4 in April of this year. He feels that his skills will translate well to the bare-knuckle game.

“I am actually more excited about doing the bare-knuckle because of the fact that I get to showcase and remind people why I am still one of the most dangerous strikers. Everyone thinks that I still don’t have the power and I still don’t have the speed and agility to continue in the fighting game, and I am going to prove them wrong. This is the opportunity that I have been yearning for, to prove to people that I am still a contender in the top divisions of any sport”, said John Dodson.

Dodson has already been in talks with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and there is a possibility that he could be added to their upcoming event at the Rio Rancho Events Center on August 27th. “Oh, it would be amazing because I haven’t lost in New Mexico. So, this would be a great opportunity for me to go into another big organization, go knuckle up, and go make my flawless debut”, said Dodson.