ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) returns to New Mexico next month for Knuckle Mania 3, plenty of local fighters will step into the squared circle. Brothers John and Eric Dodson already made quite the first impression during their bare-knuckle debuts in August, both winning by knockout, but they have even bigger goals to leave the Dodson name in BKFC history as the first brothers as champions.

“BKFC is genuinely for me like I am a magician for a reason,” said John “The Magician” Dodson. “I can keep on hitting people while I disappear and reappear every single chance I get, and you are actually going to see two champions in the BKFC. With me being the 125 champion and him being the 145LBS champion.”

“Me and my brother definitely want to touch gold at the same time,” Eric said. “My brother wants to see if he can get the belt in one weight class, move up and get the belt in the next weight class, and I am looking to do the same thing. So, it will be a fun time, honestly.”

The brothers are coming in confident, already claiming victory. The question is how quickly they will provide the knockout.

“More people can go ahead and see the brutality and watch me laugh and giggle, the whole time I am punching this dude into submission,” John said.

“Okay, we are both going to win, but how are you going to win, because I am going to beat that win even better,” said Eric.