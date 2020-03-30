JJ Caldwell to transfer from New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – JJ Caldwell is on the move again. The University of New Mexico Lobos point guard told Stadium sports of his plans to transfer Sunday night. Caldwell posted a tweet on his page that said it was fun while it lasted.

Caldwell averaged nearly six points and six assists per contest in the 13 games he played at New Mexico. Caldwell had his time cut short with the Lobos when he was suspended indefinitely after a misdemeanor battery charge.

That charge was later dropped. Caldwell transferred to New Mexico from Texas A&M and was in his first and only season with the team.

