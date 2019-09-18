JJ Caldwell ready to wear New Mexico cherry and silver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – J.J. Caldwell said he has found a good home as a point guard for the University of New Mexico Lobos.

“Very excited, honestly,” said Caldwell. “Even when I got here, even before I got here, everybody was taking me with open arms and it’s been a real easy experience to go through since I got here.”

Caldwell started his collegiate career at Texas A&M after coming out of the Class of 2016 as one of the top point guards in the nation. He took a redshirt year in his first at A&M. He followed that with a season where he played 16 games, starting five and dishing out 41 assists along the way.

Caldwell was later dismissed at Texas A&M for violating team rules. At New Mexico, Caldwell is ready to write another story for himself.

When asked what he wanted to work on Caldwell said, “Off the court, just work on being a better communicator to everybody because I get to the point to where I won’t say nothing. I’ve been working on that. On the court, I’m working on my jump shot and working on my stamina.”

The altitude in New Mexico caught Caldwell’s attention right away. He found out how real it was. He also found out the style of play in the Mountain West is a little different to what he experienced at his first school.

So what has been the biggest adjustment? “The altitude it was at first, but now, the different style of play here in the Mountain West compared to the SEC,” said Caldwell. “It’s a lot more space here, so I had to get used to that, playing one-on-one more and creating shots for other players so.”

Lobo fans can see Caldwell and the rest of the Lobos up close when they hold the Cherry and Silver game October 12.