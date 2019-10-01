JJ Caldwell is a welcomed addition to UNM Men’s Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball will tip of their season on November 6 against ENMU. There are a lot of new faces on this year’s roster, and that includes Texas A&M Transfer J.J. Caldwell.

“I mean, I like to play defense, I like to obviously pass the ball, I like to get everybody involved. So, just for me just to see everybody else do well, that means a lot to me more than me scoring or doing something for myself,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell is a guy that Head Coach Paul Weir wanted, and since he has been in practice Weir has been very impressed.

“I think his biggest value, aside from what he can do on the court, which is some amazing things, is just going to be his experience and his leadership. You know, when we start or finish practice he is about the only one that really has the confidence, the experience to really talk to the team the way it needs to be talked to,” said UNM Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir.