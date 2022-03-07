ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football team will hold their final week of spring practice, starting on Tuesday. There are a lot of new faces on this year’s roster, and one of those new guys is former Volcano Vista stand-out Jimmy Gallegos.

Gallegos comes to the Lobos as a sophomore walk-on, after playing a year at NMMI. Gallegos was a star running back in high school, but he is now making the transition to linebacker with the Lobos. “I feel like I can be bigger and could progress more at the linebacker position than I did at the running back position and I think it could be a good change and I am excited about anything that comes new with it”, said Jimmy Gallegos.

Gallegos has a lot of work ahead of him, but he is excited to have defensive coordinator Rocky Long helping him with his transition, and he is also excited to just be playing for the team he loves. “I have always wanted to be a Lobo and I felt like it would be a lot easier to just come to play for home, it feels better, and I love Albuquerque. I just hope to get better and learn everything, the ins, and outs, and just become better, do whatever I can for this team”, said Gallegos.