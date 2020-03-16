Jim Hulsman talks basketball and memories of his career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legendary Basketball Coach, Jim Hulsman spoke to KRQE Sports at a gathering for his 1995 Albuquerque High Bulldog team, and the 1970 Hobbs Eagles Basketball Team. Both were supposed to be honored at this year’s High School State Championships, but circumstances prevented that.

So, a group of the team members met up at the house on Friday night in Albuquerque to celebrate. Hulsman, who is now 89-years-old, spoke about a lot of fond memories of his career, including playing that 1970’s Hobbs Eagles team.

“I remember that first time I coached against Ralph Tasker. He was such a gentleman about the whole thing, even when he scored 123 or something like that. I fooled him next year though, we got out there and won 81-80, but it was an adventure to coach against that Hobbs press. In that first year I think they started pressing me when I came across the parking lot,” said Jim Hulsman.

In his illustrious career of coaching Basketball at Albuquerque High School, Hulsman racked up a 660-222 record, won 7 state titles, and made it to 24 state tournaments. Hulsman still has a passion for the game and he had this message about the power of sports.

“You know, its a religion, they all believe, and they do things together, and they aren’t fighting each other after the ball games. They get along and have a beautiful time of associations. It means a lot to carry on traditions, understand each other and how it was then and how it is now,” said Hulsman.

Hulsman is now retired and still enjoys watching basketball.

