ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque native and Jackson Wink trained fighter Jesse Tafoya is fighting for the A1 combat flyweight title on May 1.

“This is the biggest fight in my career,” said Tafoya. ” This is a huge opportunity, I am the main event title fight on UFC Fight Pass, which is one of the biggest streaming networks for fighting and yeah, my life is going to change after this.”

Currently with a 4-4 professional record, Tafoya is hungry for a big time win and has made changes in his life to do so. He credits Jackson and Wink MMA Academy for getting him on the winning path.

“I moved into the gym about a year ago and I live upstairs right now, and I haven’t lost a match since I have done that, and yeah I am ready to show everybody,” he said. “Martial Arts is the only reason that I am doing something productive with my life right now. I definitely had that time as a teenager, where I had to look at everything and had to be like, where I am headed isn’t where I wanted to be, and I have a chance with this martial arts stuff. So, I am going to make it happen.”