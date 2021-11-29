Jerry Kill to be named NMSU football coach

AMES, IA – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Jerry Kill of the TCU Horned Frogs clauses during pregame warmups Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 48-14 over the TCU Horned Frogs. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The rumors were out there, but it is now official that New Mexico State’s newest head football coach will be Jerry Kill. Kill is set to be named the 19th head coach for NMSU football and a press conference is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29 to make the news official.

KTSM Sports in El Paso met Kill, alongside new Aggies offensive coordinator Tim Beck, Director of Athletics Mario Moccia, and Deputy AD Braun Cartwright on Sunday as they flew in on an NMSU airplane.

The former Minnesota head coach and most recently TCU interim coach hasn’t led a program since stepping down from the Gophers in 2015 citing health reasons. Kill worked under current NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia as the head coach at Southern Illinois from 2001 to 2007.