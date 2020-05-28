Jerome Robinson leaving Lobo men’s basketball program after 3 seasons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three seasons as an assistant coach for UNM Men’s Basketball, Jerome Robinson announced on Wednesday night that he is leaving the program. “Without getting into any details, its really a personal move. You know, a personal move for my family and myself, you know it will give me an opportunity to spend more time with the kids. Its definitely a personal move, no real animosity towards anybody,” said Robinson.

Robinson says he isn’t actively looking for a coaching position at the moment, but he also said that he would not turn down an opportunity to coach in the future. All the friends he made and the Lobo fans made this decision a hard one, but being a players coach that really connects with the kids that’s what made this decision the hardest.

“It was sad, but it was good and you know, hopefully, these guys know that I loved them like a father, like a big brother, on and off of the court, and I tried to make them better men as basketball players and better men in society. Hopefully, they can carry that with them,” said Robinson. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on Robinson and the Lobo men’s basketball moving forward.