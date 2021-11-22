Jeremy Maupin to coach against former team in 5A State Championship

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Artesia Bulldogs and Los Lunas Tigers will meet up in Los Lunas for the 2021 Class 5A State Football Title on Saturday at 1 pm. First-year Artesia football coach, Jeremy Maupin will play his former team on Saturday.

“It’s going to be probably going to be a little weird being on that other sideline but at the end of the day, it is the bulldogs vs the tigers and it’s now coach Maupin. You know, so the big story is just making sure that our kids show up and play hard and get after it. Either way, I am still going to have friends over there so, but I am in Artesia so I am bleeding orange”, said Maupin.

Maupin and his Bulldogs are coming off of an impressive 57-14 victory over Farmington in the State Semifinals, but while his team is riding some momentum at the moment he knows that Los Lunas is a tough test.

“Those guys play hard and they believe that it is their time. We know we are going to have to play really good football because they are. They have all season, they are undefeated. The hardest thing about this whole week is that so many people want to make this game bigger than it is. At the end of the day it’s just another game, and the ultimate goal is to play our best football on Saturday and make sure that we can go up there and finish what we are trying to do”, said Maupin.