Jeremy Maupin returning to Artesia to lead Bulldogs football team

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas football coach Jeremy Maupin is returning home to Artesia to lead the Bulldogs, football team. Maupin started at quarterback for the Bulldogs in 2004 and led them to a state championship. The Bulldogs have 30 state championships in New Mexico.

“The tradition is what makes it a special place,” said Maupin. “Hopefully we can do some good things. I’m excited.” As a head coach in Los Lunas Maupin took the Tigers to back-to-back Class 5A championship games in 2018 and 2019. He has been the Tigers head coach since 2017, compiling a record of 30-10. He said the talent is strong in Los Lunas and his successor should have some success. Maupin is inheriting an Artesia football team that struggled this past season.

“There’s still a lot of talent here,” said Maupin. “I’m ready to get there and see what we have, not to rebuild, but to reload.”