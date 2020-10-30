Jeremiah Francis is making his presence known at point guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is now under a month away from the official start to the NCAA season. The University of New Mexico will come into this year with a lot of new faces but North Carolina transfer, Jeremiah Francis III, is making his presence known at point guard.

“Jeremiah has been the most pleasant surprise from the standpoint of his health, he has shot the ball much better than we anticipated,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir. Francis transferred out of UNC and is eligible to play this upcoming season as a sophomore. Francis played limited minutes at North Carolina, as he healed up from a nagging knee injury from high school.

Francis says that he feels healthy and is almost back to 100 percent. He is a younger guy, but believes in his skills at the point guard position and is confident in running the ball up the floor. “I believe that my drive is at an all-time high, you know that’s what I can say. I am always just looking to get better in every part and piece of my game. You know, as I go, everybody else will go, that’s what a point guards mentality is and that’s what I am going to have,” said Francis.

Francis seems excited and eager to get on the court with this Lobo team, as he can’t wait to play again, but he also likes what he has seen out of this team. “You, we are all, like some JUCO guys, some second-chance guys, you know like that and I believe that’s putting a chip on our shoulder. Coach likes to call us some dogs, so that’s what I believe we are. I think we are going to be some dogs on the court getting after everybody,” said Francis.

