ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Fedonta “JB” White is a junior at Santa Fe High School, and verbally committed to play at UNM two weeks ago. The 6’7″ guard/forward is the first commit from the 2021 class at UNM and he likes what he sees in this basketball program.

“I see them as a family and I feel like I have known them for a while and I know they are going to do whatever it takes to get me better. By talking to them I feel comfortable already and I am excited to get going already,” said JB White.