Jayla Everett leads New Mexico to come from behind win against NAU

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all the highlights and scores from week one of high school playoff football. Van Tate starts off the action with highlights from Las Cruces' win over Sandia, and then moves on to talk shop with the top seed in Class 5A, the Volcano Vista Hawks.

Jared Chester joins the set next, as he has highlights from La Cueva's victory over Eldorado in week one of the playoffs. This was the only game played in the metro area this week. Van then returns with a look at the team the Bears will play, the Clovis Wildcats. After that, he talks with another head coach who is on a bye this week, David Howes of the Rio Rancho Rams. Jared is back once again after that, as he has a look at some of the best plays or players from regular season football. Van then wraps up this block with a look at the Cleveland Storm and who they will play in round two.