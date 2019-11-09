Jayla Everett leads New Mexico to come from behind win against NAU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jayla Everett had the biggest game of her Lobo career Friday night. The Lobo sophomore guard scored 29 points and had six steals to help lead her team to a 86-73 come from behind victory against Northern Arizona.
NAU pounded the Lobos with a barrage of three-point buckets to take an early double-digit lead. The Lobos trailed for a large part of the game, but found their way after Everett took over in the third and fourth quarters. Antonia Anderson was the only other Lobo to finish in double figures. Anderson had a double double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jacey Bailey led NAU in scoring with 21 points. With this victory, the Lobos improved to 2-0. They will host Houston on Tuesday.