Jayda Bovero part of collaboration with Nike, Foot Locker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Jayda Bovero is making the most of her career after basketball, as she has joined the newest Nike and Foot Locker collective campaign for Los Angeles’ creative community. Its called REC.ROOM, and it celebrates sneaker culture while fostering collaboration. Bovero is one of four Gen-Z and Millennial women that are a part of this new collaboration.
