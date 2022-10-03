ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is back in practice this week, and the feeling around this year’s team is optimism, as they bring back a solid returning cast and add some size to the front court. Expectations are higher in what will be Head Coach Richard Pitino’s 2nd season at the helm, and for Coach Pitino, expectations are higher for the junior guard, Javonté Johnson. Pitino told the media that Johnson has really stood out so far in practice.

“Javonté has been consistently very good, Summer, Fall, now. He has just been, he is in phenomenal shape, and when he shoots it, you think it’s going in. You know, he just competes for his butt off. So, he has been the most consistently good, but they have all been pretty good. It’s not that any of them have been bad by any means, but Javonté has for sure stuck out”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino.

UNM will host its annual Cherry and Silver game on Friday, October 21st.