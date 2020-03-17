Javon Mosley hopes his future includes professional football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico offensive lineman Javon Mosley has his sights set on professional football.

The six-foot-seven Mosley, who played in the National Football League Players Association Bowl back in January, now realizes he might actually have a shot.

“I recently got a glimpse of it when I played in the NFLPA Bowl,” said Mosley. “I got a chance to talk it over with some scouts. A lot of people, see the potential in me. They like the way I play. They like the physicality that I have. They like some of the things I bring to the table,” Mosley said.

Mosley was listed at 335 pounds in his final season at New Mexico. He played in 11 games. Mosley has been working out in Las Vegas and has trimmed about 70 pounds off of his frame and it could help him in the long run.

“Actually, I got a private workout with the Jacksonville Jaguars coming up this Thursday,” said Mosley. “I talked to a lot of scouts and a lot of stuff like that, a lot of coaches. My agent, he’s been talking privately to a lot of coaches.”

The NFL Draft is April 23 through 25.