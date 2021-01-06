Jason Sanchez will be back in the ring in February

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local professional boxer Jason Sanchez is set to be back in action on February 13. This will be a Top Rank promotions bout and, at the moment, Top Rank hasn’t officially announced Jason’s opponent.

Multiple reports have come out and are saying that Sanchez (15-2) will take on Adam Lopez (14-2) at the MGM Grand but no matter the opponent Jason is determined to come into the fight. “I fought the World Champion already, so I should be able to take this guy on. Expect a great fight, I feel like I have learned a lot. It’s going to be a different Jason,” said Sanchez.

In June, Sanchez lost to Christopher Diaz. As a former ranked fighter, Jason says a win is crucial on February 13. “It’s really important for me since I already had a loss in my last one. So, and this one is for a belt, the NABF belt, so I really need to win this one and get back in the rankings and hopefully another world title after that,” said Sanchez.

