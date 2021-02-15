Jason Sanchez wants a rematch against Adam Lopez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jason Sanchez knows who he wants for his next fight and he wants it as soon as possible. The New Mexico boxer wants a rematch against NABF featherweight champion Adam Lopez.

Lopez scored a majority decision over Sanchez in a closely contested fight against Sanchez last Saturday. Sanchez controlled the fight in the early rounds while Lopez closes the gap as the fight went along.

No one doubted it was a close fight, but some boxing fans did seem surprised by the outcome and went on social media to make it known. Sanchez said he was shocked by the decision. “I’ve been getting a lot of messages and stuff from social media, telling me that I won the fight,” said Sanchez. “My corner was like no, we got it, we got it. When I heard the decision I was just really disappointed. I would love a rematch. I felt like I beat him and it would be good.” Sanchez dropped to 15-3 with the loss while Lopez improved to 15-2.