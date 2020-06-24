Jason Sanchez loses by unanimous decision Tuesday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s own, Jason Sanchez took on Christopher Diaz in a ten-round featherweight bout on Tuesday night. It was the co-main event on Top Ranks boxing card shown on ESPN.

Coming off of a KO victory in October, Sanchez was hungry for a win over 11th ranked featherweight Diaz but unable to find his footing in the fight Sanchez lost by a Unanimous Decision. Sanchez used his jab well throughout the fight and had a very strong seventh round, but he could not time his punches at times and Diaz would capitalize.

The judges scored it: 98-92, 97-93, 98-92, in favor of Diaz. Jason’s record now falls to 15-2 overall.