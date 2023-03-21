ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in two months, Albuquerque’s Jason Sanchez is stepping in the ring. Following his win over Rafael Reyes during Tapia fight night, Sanchez is now going to Plant City, Florida to fight on a Probox promotions card on April 19.

Originally, Sanchez was scheduled to fight for a title in Washington next month, however the fight was cancelled due to a contract dispute. Sanchez then wasted no time and found new fight against an experienced opponent.

Sanchez is now fighting former WBC international silver featherweight champion, and Armenian Olympian, Aram Avagyan. While the change is a quick turnaround for Sanchez, he believes he can exploit Avagyan’s style.

“Everything still stays the same, the only thing that changed is my opponent,” Sanchez said. “Their styles are a little bit different, this guy I’m fighting now moves a lot. I believe he has more of the amateur style. He hits and moves a lot, but I believe I’m stronger and I got the skill to beat him.”

While this is already the second fight of the year for Sanchez, he plans on having a few more. He stayed out of the ring for two years and wants that to change moving forward.

“Hopefully I’m able to fight this one and another one right after that one. Stay busy this year, the more fights the better. Slowly climb up the latter and hopefully for a title shot soon.”