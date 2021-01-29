Jason Sanchez had time to prepare for Adam Lopez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico boxer Jason Sanchez plans on walking away with a win and title when he faces Adam Lopez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Feb. 13. Lopez will put his NABF featherweight title on the line in the fight scheduled for ten rounds. The last time Lopez was getting ready for a title fight, time was limited. He didn’t get much of it before facing then WBO featherweight champ Oscar Valdez back in 2019.

“Three weeks is all I had,” said Sanchez. “So, I didn’t have a lot of time to get ready, but this camp I’m definitely, I’m more than in shape and I’m ready. I’m just hungry to get back in the ring. I haven’t fought in a few months. So, I’m excited.” Sanchez has been working on his fight game, watching tape to clean up things that needed work. He has also kept an eye on his opponent. “He has two losses, but his two losses came from good fighters,” said Sanchez. “I know he fought Oscar Valdez, world champion, and Stephen Fulton, he’s a world champion as well, right now. So, I know it’s going to be a really good fight.”