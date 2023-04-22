ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Jason Sanchez fought for the WBA Continental Super Featherweight title on Saturday. Sanchez took on English boxer Zelfa Barrett at Cardiff International Arena in Wales.

In the second title fight of Sanchez’s career, the Burqueno boxer was able to go all 12 rounds and let the fight be decided by the judges. The scores were not in Sanchez’s favor, as he lost by a unanimous decision.

Sanchez’s professional record now sits at 16-4.